We Don't Want Country Thunder 2018 To End

We didn't want Country Thunder 2018 to end, but don't worry we can tell you all about Day Four.

Just because it is Country Thunder though does not mean that we missed out on church.

It started off bright and early with Jared taking out the Kawasaki Teryx4 to the campgrounds!

Shortly after that we had Morgan Wallen come hangout with us and challenge some listeners to a round of cornhole and he won!

Now it is Country Thunder so after Michael Tyler opened up the mainstage, he came back with us to play a round of Cards Against Humanity with Alana and some listners, unfortunately Michael Tyler wasn't as lucky as Morgan Wallen was and lost in a tie breaker.

Of course Jared wanted to go out to the campsites, but so did Nina and Niko because we wanted to be with our KMLE Family.

After we were with our KMLE Family we went to hangout with some listeners and Brett Young for a private show and then an interview!

Brett Young isn't the only one who gave us an exclusive show, Lindsay Ell gave us a preview of what she was going to do on the Main Stage in the KMLE Tent!

Right after that Jared went to give away a FREE KAWASAKI!

Now as much as we didn't want this weekend to end, we knew it was slowly creeping up, but that didn't stop us from a Luke Bryan Interview where he gave us advice about the ACM's right before he took the Mainstage to close Country Thunder on Night Four!

Just like that Country Thunder 2018 came to an end. We had the Red Solo Cups, we created the memories, and we already know 364 days until next #KMLECT!