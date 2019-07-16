Watch Thomas Rhett Do The Dance Or Donate Challenge

"The Dance or Donate Challenge" is going around right now to benefit The United Cancer Front. Well, Thomas Rhett was challenged by Hoda from the Today Show. Thomas challenged Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth, and Luke Combs. Watch Thomas pay off his dance challenge. He can get down! Visit danceordonate.org to learn more.

Shout out to @hodakotb & @todayshow for nominating me for the #danceordonate challenge. We donated and last night we danced with 20,000 in Pittsburgh to raise awareness for @unitedcancerfront ---- throwing this one to @brunomars, @charlieputh, & @lukecombs. Visit danceordonate.org to learn more and swipe to see the moves ----