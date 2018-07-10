Watch Eric Church's Emotional Tribute to His Late Brother

July 10, 2018

Eric Church paid tribute to his late brother, Brandon, during a show in Ohio earlier this week.

Church gave an incredibly emotional performance of “Amazing Grace” which he used to lead into a classic of his, “Sinners Like Me.”

He announced the passing of his brother on his fan page on June 29th.

Watch Church's emotional performance below:

 

Tags: 
Eric Church