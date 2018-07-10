Watch Eric Church's Emotional Tribute to His Late Brother
July 10, 2018
Eric Church paid tribute to his late brother, Brandon, during a show in Ohio earlier this week.
Church gave an incredibly emotional performance of “Amazing Grace” which he used to lead into a classic of his, “Sinners Like Me.”
He announced the passing of his brother on his fan page on June 29th.
Watch Church's emotional performance below:
Eric Church singing Amazing Grace and Sinners Like Me in honor of his brother -- pic.twitter.com/HtZFQkFODU— Country Music Jesus (@EricChurch_Fans) July 8, 2018