WATCH: Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Scary Fall and Stitches

By Kayla Jardine

Carrie Underwood is opening up about her scary fall in November that resulted in 40-50 stitches to her face and a broken wrist.

The 35-year-old told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that she was taking her dogs outside when she tripped on a step and fell. “Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident,” Underwood said. “I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody.”

Initially the "Cry Pretty" singer wasn’t sure if her face would ever look the same, but clearly she looks just as stunning as always! “In the beginning, I didn’t know how things were going to end up. It just wasn’t pretty,” she said.

We’re glad to see she's back to being her bubbly self!