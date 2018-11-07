Top lies men and women tell on dating sites.

Dating in 2018 is tough! Once you decide to jump on a dating site, so many questions arise. What picture should you use? How much is too much to share about your career? Your previous relationships. Unfortunately, some people are far less honest. The Huffington Post took a look at some of the top lies both men and women tell on sites.

Top 10 Lies Told by Men

Job (better than it is) Height (taller) Weight (losing a few pounds) Physique (athletic) Money More senior than they really are at work Interesting profession Knowing celebrities Having an assistant or employees Working in the film industry

Top 10 Lies Told by Women

Weight (losing a few pounds) Age (losing a few years) Physique (toned) Height Money Bust (gaining proportions) Glamorous profession Knowing celebrities Having an assistant or employees Working in entertainment

Source: Huffpost