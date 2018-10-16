Thomas Rhett Stars as Guest Judge on ‘The Voice’

Thomas Rhett is in the middle of a four-episode run with NBC’s hit talent competition, The Voice.

The platinum-selling country singer is starring alongside Kelly Clarkson, appearing in episodes on October 15, 16, 22, and 23. Rhett’s expertise will help a number of aspiring country stars and the rest of Clarkson’s team with their stage presences, song choices, and more.

“I just wanted to make sure I had someone who could embrace something that might be different from their own,” Clarkson explained about how she ended up enlisting the musically diverse and open-minded singer’s help.

Watch the full clip and get an introduction to Team Kelly Clarkson below: