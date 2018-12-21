The Songs Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Raelynn, + More Couldn’t Get Out of Their Heads in 2018

2018 has been a year filled with incredible music, records being broken, and artists reaching new heights. As we look back on one of our favorite years of music, there are a few jams that we’ve had stuck in our heads for months on end.

From some of the biggest artists of the year to one of the most well-loved film soundtracks, there are repeated appearances from some juggernaut songs that come as no surprise. Breakout artists like Zara Larsson also make the list, as Raelynn lists “Ruin My Life” as the song she couldn’t get out of her head before Zara herself gives her answer.

“I don’t really like that song, but my kids sing it,” reveals Granger Smith after belting out part of the chorus. Sometime having an earworm doesn’t even come about because we actually enjoy the song.

Find out what songs Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban, Raelynn, and more just couldn’t get out of their heads in 2018!