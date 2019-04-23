Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Share New Wedding Photos After Announcing Pregnancy

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown are looking forward to an incredible first year of marriage. After officially tying the knot around six months ago, the two finally have more photos to share from their stunning day.

Oh yeah, and did we mention they announced that they’re expecting their first child?

“Finally got our wedding photos 6 months later” Brown captioned an adorable photo of their special day.

We can't get enough of this sweet couple and we're more than excited to meet Baby Brown.

Katelyn also posted photos to her account. Her bridal party looks stunning in dusty blue dresses that fit perfectly with their winter wedding vibes. See her new photos along with some previously shared snaps below.