Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Plot Live Duets Album

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood are continuing their work together and their run as one of country’s most incredible power couples.

After wrapping up a huge year that included a sold-out show at one of the most iconic stadiums in the country, Garth is already preparing for what’s next. In a recent interview with Variety, the country star spoke about how a question from fans is inspiring his plans for 2019.

After revealing he and Trisha wanted to record an album of duets, they received a question asking if they’d consider performing the upcoming album live. Garth like the idea so much he decided that combining the two things would bring the perfect look into their greatest hits and how their records are made.

“What if we cut a live duet record in front of a live audience? And that's how we do our duet record?” he recalls telling Trisha after receiving the letter that sparked his plan. While details such as where and when the album will be recorded are yet to be set, the timing will be worked around their touring schedules.

"We're talking about doing it with the Ryman down here in Nashville," he revealed. We'll start planning our Nashville vacation now!

Trisha also just released Let’s Be Frank, an album full of Frank Sinatra covers that's now available in Williams Sonoma stores across the country.