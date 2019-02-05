Dolly Parton to Perform and Receive Tribute at 2019 GRAMMY Awards

Dolly Parton is an undeniable country icon. With timeless hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” the beloved singer is continuing to be recognized for her contributions to music.

Along with being honored as MusiCares Person of the Year, Dolly was also just announced as a performer at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards. The eight-timer winner will be joined by previously-announced performers Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and the newly announced Katy Perry in a tribute.

The tribute will recognize the legendary Dolly and she’ll also take the stage to perform new music from her Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Watch the tribute when the 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8PM.