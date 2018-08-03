Danielle Bradbery and Thomas Rhett Say “Goodbye Summer” In New Single

Danielle Bradbery has enlisted the help of multi-Platinum singer Thomas Rhett for her latest single, “Goodbye Summer.”

The crooning love song is an homage to summer romances that end with the season. The track is an updated play on Bradbery’s 2017 “Hello Summer,” weaving in a male perspective through the addition of Rhett.

Listen to the bittersweet song below:

The song was originally presented as a demo with only Thomas Rhett but soon evolved into a duet that ended up producing the perfect team.