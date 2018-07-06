Chris Lane Releases Sincere New Song “Hero”

Listen to the newest single off of his upcoming album ‘Laps Around the Sun’

July 6, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Chris Lane performs at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Lane’s upcoming album Laps Around the Sun will be here in exactly a week (July 13).

Leading up to the release of his sophomore LP, Chris has shared another personal and sincere single from it. The heartfelt song tells the story of going through struggles in life and needing a “Hero” to pull you out.

Listen to the super sweet song below! 

"Hero" follows the release of "Fishin'," an upbeat and catchy summer anthem that makes a bunch of cute fishing puns. Listen here

