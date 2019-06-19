Chris Lane Proposed to ‘Bachelor’ Star Lauren Bushnell With a Song

Chris Lane and The Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell are celebrating a huge step forward in their relationship. Less than a year after they confirmed their romance together with an appearance on the BMI Country Music Awards red carpet, the duo is officially ready to tie the knot.

Chris Lane teased he was working on a proposal on the 2019 ACM Awards red carpet. When he hinted that he was working on something special, we should have guessed the country singer would propose with a heartfelt song!

Related: Chris Lane Shares "I Don't Know About You" Music Video

Video for the song titled “Big, Big Plans” features sweet clips of the couple enjoying their time together. Listen to the new track above.

“I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” Chris explained to PEOPLE. “So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”

The low-key proposal took place on Father’s Day in the perfect setting of her parents’ home. See the sweet photos below. Congrats Chris and Lauren!