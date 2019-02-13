Chicken and Waffles Flavored Honey Bunches of Oats Coming to Walmart

Brands are trying lots of funny things to get our attention. From letting buyers choose what their next flavor will be to continually releasing limited edition versions of classic things (Oreos, we’re looking at you), it’s hard to get bored with what’s in your local store.

Honey Bunches of Oats is a classic cereal that really doesn’t need to be touched. Apparently, they had a different opinion.

March 7 is National Cereal Day, and you're going to want to put on your brunch-day best for this one. Walmart's Limited-Edition Chicken and Waffles Cereal Is a Breakfast-Lover's Dream #LimitedEdition #NotMyThing #Cereal #LoversDream pic.twitter.com/tOKSwROT9z — a (@anoudkba) February 13, 2019

Post is gearing up for their celebration of National Cereal Day with two limited-edition flavors that the brand tells PEOPLE are ACTUALLY limited: once they’re gone, they’re gone. Both Chicken and Waffles and Maple Bacon Donut cereal will be available exclusively at Walmart.

Hitting the shelves on March 7, the interesting flavor combos will cost just $2.98 a box. We’re a little stressed out about the weird combo of meat and cereal, but probably won’t be able to say no during a 1AM snack binge.