Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae, and Runaway June Perform Women of Country Medley

Carrie Underwood is in the midst of her Cry Pretty Tour 360. As one of the fiercest gals in country music, Carrie is honoring women that paved the way with the help of her fellow girl-power tourmates.

Carrie is joined by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June to deliver a mash up featuring some of the most iconic women in country music. Their nightly performance on tour includes timeless classics from Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, and more.

Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man” kicks off the combination as Carrie’s incredible vocals give a whole new depth to the song. She’s soon joined by her openers as Maddie & Tae and Runaway June emerge from hidden sections in the stage, making the perfect combination of country ladies all on one stage.

The medley was first debuted when the artists took the stage together during 2018’s CMT Artists Of The Year ceremony. Watch their stunning mash up from the May 1, Greensboro, NC tour date in the video above.

