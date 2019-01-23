Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Welcome Baby Boy

Jacob Bryan Fisher was born Monday morning

January 23, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Sipa USA

Carrie Underwood just brought her second baby boy into the world, making son Isaiah a big brother with the birth of Jacob Bryan Fisher!

The 35-year-old singer shared the great news to social media on Wednesday, January 23. Photos of husband Mike Fisher and Isaiah accompanied the news as they celebrated the birth of their second child.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday,” she captioned the sweet photos.

Baby number two comes almost four years after the birth of their first son and over eight years after the couple wed in 2010.

Congrats Carrie and Mike!

