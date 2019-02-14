Blake Shelton Receives 2019 Humanitarian Artist Award

February 13 marked the 50th Country Radio Seminar. If you’re wondering what the Country Radio Seminar is, just think of it as the place where 6-time GRAMMY winner Kacey Musgraves was first introduced to the industry.

Related: Blake Shelton Joins Wildlife Foundation Board

On top of showcasing up-and-comers, the event also highlights some huge names that have been gifting radio with their talents for years.

Blake Shelton is the latest country star to take home an award for his contributions to music and beyond. The charitable artist was honored with the 2019 Artist Humanitarian Award.

Shelton’s philanthropic work has involved raising millions for children’s hospitals, protecting wildlife in his hometown of Oklahoma, helping victims of natural disasters, and much more. “The cool thing about country artists is that I feel like we all step up anytime we get a chance,” Shelton praised while accepting his award (as transcribed by Billboard).

Well deserved, congrats Blake!