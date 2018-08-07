‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Unveils Creepy Teaser

Does anyone else suddenly feel the need to sleep with the lights on?

August 7, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Billy Eichner, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman

American Horror Story producer Ryan Murphy recently revealed that the upcoming season marks one of the most highly-anticipated television crossovers.

Season 8 will merge the previous storylines from Murder House and Coven, explaining how their plots are connected and tying the characters together. Now, we have the official first trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

In typical AHS fashion, this teaser is especially creepy:

Murphy also shared that the continually rotating cast will feature returns from a number of fan favorites, including musical icon Stevie Nicks

Season 8 premieres in just over a month on Wednesday, September 12.

