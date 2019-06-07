10 of the Best Fashion Looks From the 2019 CMT Music Awards: Gallery

See some of the biggest stars arrive on the carpet

June 7, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

The 2019 CMT Music Awards were a night full of incredible performances, well-deserved awards, and country powerhouses. Along with celebrating some of the best music of the year, the stars also showed out with some of the best fashion of the year.

As the winner of the biggest award of the night, Carrie Underwood and husband / birthday man Mike Fisher of course came out looking classy and elegant. While stars like Kelsea Ballerini delivered classically stunning red carpet looks, newcomer RaeLynn surprised with one of the most shockingly beautiful dresses of the night. Hosts Little Big Town also pulled through with some of the best looks of the June 5, broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

From sequins and shine to a fully removable train to an adorable pug, see some of the best looks from the night below.

Little Big Town

Kimberly Schlapman, Philip Sweet, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Michael Loccisano, Getty

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Michael Loccisano, Getty

Lauren Atkins and Thomas Rhett

Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Michael Loccisano, Getty

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Michael Loccisano, Getty

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Michael Loccisano, Getty

RaeLynn

RaeLynn attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Michael Loccisano, Getty

Kelsea Ballerini + Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Michael Loccisano, Getty

Dan + Shay 

Abby Law, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay, and Hannah Billingsley attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Michael Loccisano, Getty

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Michael Loccisano, Getty

Doug The Pug 

Doug the Pug and guests attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Michael Loccisano, Getty

