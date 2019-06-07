10 of the Best Fashion Looks From the 2019 CMT Music Awards: Gallery

The 2019 CMT Music Awards were a night full of incredible performances, well-deserved awards, and country powerhouses. Along with celebrating some of the best music of the year, the stars also showed out with some of the best fashion of the year.

As the winner of the biggest award of the night, Carrie Underwood and husband / birthday man Mike Fisher of course came out looking classy and elegant. While stars like Kelsea Ballerini delivered classically stunning red carpet looks, newcomer RaeLynn surprised with one of the most shockingly beautiful dresses of the night. Hosts Little Big Town also pulled through with some of the best looks of the June 5, broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

From sequins and shine to a fully removable train to an adorable pug, see some of the best looks from the night below.

Little Big Town

Carrie Underwood

Lauren Atkins and Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

RaeLynn

Kelsea Ballerini + Morgan Evans

Dan + Shay

Sheryl Crow

Doug The Pug