Thompson Square Set To Return With New Album ‘MASTERPIECE’

Thompson Square are back.

The beloved country duo are set to unveil the band’s first new album in over five years with MASTERPIECE, which is due to debut on June 1.

The husband-and-wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson are ready to get back to the music after stepping away to welcome the birth of their first child in 2016: a son named Rigney Cooper.

“This album is called MASTERPIECE, and the definition of a masterpiece is an artist’s life’s work,” Keifer explained in a press statement. “When we’re 80 years old and we look back, we want to be able to say we’re really proud of all the stuff we did.”

“It is extremely diverse,” Shawna adds. “We didn’t design it that way, but Keifer and I love all types of music, and I think that shows more on this record than any of the others.”

The first five songs from the album—“Masterpiece,” “A Love Like This,” “Millionaires,” “Up In Smoke” and “Let’s Do Something Stupid”—are available now, with the full length album available for pre-order here.

Thompson Square plan on supporting the new album this summer with nationwide tour dates, which will include acoustic and full-band shows. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

Listen to the title track of the album below: