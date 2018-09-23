You have the power to join forces with Arizona’s leading pediatricians to Speak Up for Kids! The Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is calling all superheroes to unite in the battle against the forces that threaten child health and well-being on Saturday, October 13th (10AM-2PM) at Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix.

Speak Up for Kids: Superheroes Unite! is a FREE outdoor event open to the public and features a kid’s zone with superhero-themed games and activities, superhero appearances, health fair exhibition, food trucks, raffle prizes and more! Hundreds of excited families and community members are expected to participate in the event festivities. Come dressed up as your favorite superhero, and have a great time for a great cause!

For the reason that every child deserves to be safe, healthy and protected, the event celebrates a day of awareness and encourages all Arizonans to participate in child advocacy efforts, be a voice for children, and Speak Up for Kids.

For more information, visit http://www.azaap.org/Speak_Up_For_Kids