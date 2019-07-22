Thomas Rhett Helps Young Cancer Survivor
I'm not crying, you're crying!
Thomas Rhett, who is on his Very Hot Summer Tour, helped a young fan who beat cancer check off her bucket list. During his show in Darien Lake, N.Y., he saw the girl on her dad's shoulders holding this sign.
One more from last night. Madison, it was such a pleasure meeting you! May God continue to bless you and your sweet family---- hope you had a great time at the show
When Rhett, saw the sign he brought Maddison on stage to check off that third box!
I love when artists make those personal connections with their fans and congrats Maddison for beating cancer!