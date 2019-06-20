Granger Smith Shares Details of Son's Drowning

My heart continues to hurt for Granger Smith and his wife Amber. It has been about two weeks since they lost their three-year-old son, River.

I just couldn't imagine what they are going through.

However, I admire their strength through all of this and the amount of positivity, they have been able to find in the tragedy of their son's death- with creating a shirt to help raise money for for the hospital that was helping their son and now- To be able to share details and the final moments with their son and still only speak positivity and find light in all this darkness.

Granger explained "I believe God doesn't take anyone too soon. I believe he was put on earth for the exact amount of time."

Here is the video and more.