Devin Booker selected to replace Damian Lillard in All-Star Game

Just a couple weeks ago, Phoenix Suns fans were angry and upset because once again Devin Booker was snubbed of an NBA All-Star Game appearance. Averaging about 27pts per game and still not getting the recognition he deserved.

But today all was made right, Devin Booker has been selected to replace injured Damian Lillard, in both the All-Star Game and 3pt contest.

This may have not been the way Booker wanted to be selected in his first EVER NBA All-Star game, but hopefully this will finally give him the recognition and respect he deserves in the league.

Booker is the NBA’s 10th leading scorer and will not only be his first All-Star appearance but the Suns’ first since Steve Nash in 2011-12.