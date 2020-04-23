SENIOR SALUTE!

Amidst a coronavirus world, KMLE Country 107.9, the United States Marine Corps and Sanderson Ford want to make sure this graduation season is as special as it should be and deserves to be! Each weekday between April 27th and June 5th from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm we're shouting out Valley graduates every hour!

Want a shout out? Pick one or all of the ways to send us your info!

Complete the form below

Text the word "GRAD" to 2-2-1-0-8 with your Graduate's name and the school he/she is graduating from

Call 602-452-1079 and leave a personalized voicemail message

Keep it locked on KMLE Country 107.9 every hour each weekday between April 27th - June 5th from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm to hear your graduate's shoutout.

There are several ways to listen at home:

Tell your smart speaker to "Play Camel Country"

Stream on your TV or computer via RADIO.com

Download the RADIO.com app on your phone

on your phone 107.9 on your Radio

Presented by:

United States Marine Corps

Sanderson Ford





