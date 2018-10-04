Rory Feek Builds School for Daughter with Down Syndrome Using Donations from Fans

By Meredith Ganzman

Country music singer/songwriter Rory Feek’s four-year-old daughter, Indiana, is going to a new school.

53-year-old Feek says the one-room Hardison Mill School house is a way for his little girl, who has Down syndrome, to go to school with other kids, while still being very close to home-- so close it’s a three minute walk from their Tennessee farm.

It’s all in thanks to $100,000 in donations from well-wishers and fans, after his wife, and music partner, Joey, died after battling cancer in 2016.

The family is still learning how to cope with the loss of Joey, but this new schoolhouse is providing an education in moving forward, while honoring her special memory.