Reduce Bottled Water Consumption

Do 1 Thing to protect the environment. It all starts with just 1Thing... As the weather heats up, bottled water consumption increases. Bottled water is inefficient, costs more and produces plastic waste that is harmful to our environment.

Make a positive impact and switch to a refillable water bottle and tap water as an alternative. Keep a bottle in fridge to make sure it’s chilled for a warm summer day.

It all starts with just 1 Thing...find tips and more at 1 thing U-S dot com. What's your 1 thing?