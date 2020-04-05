Thank You to our local healthcare professionals!

During this unsettling time, KMLE Country 107.9 and Fulton Homes would like to extend our heartfelt THANK YOU to every local healthcare professional and our first responders, who are selflessly putting themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our community. We also want to recognize and thank the grocery store personnel and other essential businesses that are on the front lines helping Arizona families with their needs for food and other supplies/services. From everyone at KMLE Country 107.9 and the Fulton Homes, we thank and salute you for your tireless efforts to keep us safe and strong.

From everyone at Fulton Homes, we would like to say THANK YOU. Thank you to our healthcare workers—the most brave and selfless among us—who are sacrificing so much to help so many. And thank you to every citizen who is doing their part.At Fulton Homes, we don’t just build four walls and a roof. We build spaces that people can call home for generations. And for over 40 years, Fulton Homes has held quality and integrity above all else, creating communities—not merely subdivisions.