Phoenix Schools Providing Food for Students

Alhambra Unified School District -

Breakfast and lunch sack provided from 10AM-11AM, Monday-Friday.

https://www.ausd.us/

Cartwright School District - Update coming later today.

Website: Click Here!

Creighton School District -

Announcement hasn't been made yet.

http://www.creightonschools.org/community/coronavirus_communication

Isaac School District - Breakfast from 8-9 a.m. Lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. https://www.isaacschools.org/

Kyrene School District

Providing bagged meals for any child 18 years old and under beginning Tuesday, March 17 at various pick up locations. Each bag will include a cold breakfast and lunch at these following locations:

Kyrene Family Resource Center (FRC)1330 E. Dava Dr. Tempe, AZ 85283

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m

Kyrene de la Colina parking lot 13612 S. 36th Street, Phoenix AZ 85044

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Pueblo Middle School parking lot 360 S. Twelve Oaks Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85226

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Pascua Yaqui Building, Itom Hiapsi 9405 S. Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe, AZ 85283

Hours: 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

South Mountain Community Center 212 E Alta Vista Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Hours: 12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Gila River Reservation, Thwajik Ki Treatment Center 3850 N. 16th St., Chandler, AZ 85226

Hours: 12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Osborn School District

The district will serve meals to students starting March 17, and is still finalizing details. Continue to visit their website for updates.

Phoenix Union High School District

Phoenix Union will open all school cafeterias from 8-9 a.m. for breakfast and from 11 a.m. to noon for lunch. Anyone age 18 or younger is welcome. This will begin on Monday, March 16, and will only be provided Monday through Friday.

Tempe Elementary School District

The Tempe Elementary School District says they will distribute grab-and-go meals to any students under the age of 18, regardless of what school district they attend. The district is urging families to take an online survey as they are working on their plan.

The meals will be served at the following locations:

Arredondo Elementary, 1330 E. Carson Dr., Tempe 85282

Connolly Middle School, 2002 E. Concorda Dr., Tempe 85282

Frank Elementary, 8409 S. Avenida del Yaqui, Guadalupe 85283

Holdeman Elementary, 1326 W. 18th St., Tempe 85281

Laird School, 1500 N. Scovel St., Tempe 85281

Nevitt Elementary, 4525 E. St. Anne Ave., Phoenix 85042

Scales Technology Academy, 1115 W. 5th St., Tempe 85281

Thew Elementary, 2130 E. Howe Ave., Tempe 85281

Wood Elementary, 727 W. Cornell Dr.,Tempe 85283