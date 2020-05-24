KMLE Virtual Sessions

Join the KMLE on-air personalities for our Virtual Sessions with your favorite country music artists, presented by Desert Diamond West Valley Casino and White Claw Hard Seltzer.

Hop on KMLE's Facebook or Instagram to be a part of the virtual sessions! See the schedule below to know where to join and when!

KMLE's Virtual Sessions benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. Help us give back to the folks that have been giving so much! To donate, text "CLUBS" to 76278.

MAY:

5/27: Brothers Osborne on FACEBOOK @ 1:00 pm

JUNE:

6:02: Caylee Hammack on FACEBOOK @ 11:30 am

6/03: Russell Dickerson on INSTAGRAM @ 11:30 am

6/03: Adam Doleac on TBA @ 12:30 pm

6/04: Tucker Beathard on INSTAGRAM @ 4:00 pm

6/08: Travis Denning on FACEBOOK @ 1:00 pm

6/12: Midland on FACEBOOK @ 11:30 am

6/16: Carly Pearce on TBA @ 1:00 pm

6/18: Lindsay Ell on INSTAGRAM @ 11:00 am

6/18: Abby Anderson on INSTAGRAM @ 1:30 pm

6/22: Parker McCollum on TBA @ 11:30 am

Brought to you by:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

Help us give back to the folks that have been giving so much! To donate, text "CLUBS" to 76278.