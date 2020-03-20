KMLE Social Shows Schedule!
Don't miss a show! A lot of your favorite country artists are doing virtual concerts and we want to make sure you don't miss out. Keep checking back for more updates!
MARCH 20
Terri Clark
Time: 12 p.m.
What: Live performance with a Q&A.
Where: Instagram - @terriclarkmusic
Brandon Lay
Time: 12:30 p.m.
What: Performance of fan voted covers
Where: Instagram - @brandonlaymusic
Tucker Beathard
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Instagram - @tuckerbeathard
John King
Time: 3 p.m.
What: Tunes from the tub
Where: How To Watch
Cole Swindell
Time: 3 p.m.
What: Live Q&A
Where: Instagram - @coleswindell
Lindsay Ell
Time: 4 p.m.
What: Celebrating her birthday with you and music.
Where: Instagram - @lindsayell
Tenille Arts
Time: 4 p.m.
What: Happy Hour Q&A and song requests
Where: Instagram - @tenillearts
William Michael Morgan
Time: 4:30 p.m.
What: Live performance and taking requests
Where: Instagram - @wmmorganmusic
Brantley Gilbert
Time: 5 p.m.
What: Live performance and hangout
Where: Instagram - @brantleygilbert
Neal McCoy
Time: 5 p.m.
What: Live performance
Where: Facebook
Niko Moon
Time: 5 p.m.
What: Playing a whole set for fans.
Where: Instagram - @nikomoon
Matt Stell with Special Guests Chris Bandi and Ray Fulcher
Time: 5:30 p.m.
What: The Everywhere but (Actually) on Tour Livestream
Where: Instagram - @mattstellmusic
Risky Jam: Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Taylor Lewan, HARDY
Time: 7 p.m.
What: Brought to you by Whiskey Jam, live performances
Where: Instagram - @whiskeyjam
Tyler Rich
Time: 7:30 p.m.
What: Live, intimate acoustic performance.
Where: Instagram - @tylerrich
MARCH 21
Payton Smith
Time: 1 p.m.
What: Romeo Entertainment Group Couch Concert series; Raising money for musicians & touring personnel.
Where: Instagram - @romeoentgroup
Saturday Night at the Opry Live on Circle
Time: 5 p.m.
What: Intimate performances at the Grand Ole Opry streamed live on Circle.
Where: Facebook and YouTube
Jameson Rodgers
Time: 5 p.m.
What: Livestream show
Where: Facebook
Randall King
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: Facebook
MARCH 22
Tyler Rich
Time: 1:00 p.m.
What: Brunch-time fun and Q&A..
Where: Instagram - @tylerrich
Carly Pearce
Time: 2:00 p.m.
What: Her new album just dropped!
Where: Instagram - @carlypearce
Gabby Barrett
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Facebook & Instagram
MARCH 23
Stephanie Quayle
Time: 8 a.m.
What: A positive start to your day with host Stephanie Quayle and her stable of mini creatures including a mini donkey (Minnie Pearl) and a mini cow (Toby Keith).
Where: Facebook
Kylie Morgan
Time: 8:30 a.m.
What: YOGA with Kylie!
Where: Facebook
Abby Anderson
Time: 10 a.m.
What: Lunch with Abby
Where: Instagram - @abbyandersonmusic
Niko Moon
Time: 2 p.m.
What: Live performance from home
Where: Facebook
Garth Brooks
Time: 4 p.m.
What: Garth and Trisha will be taking requests for an hour in his Studio G Series.
Where: Facebook
Brandy Clark
Time: 4 p.m.
What: Weekly book club
Where: Instagram & Facebook
MARCH 24
Noah Schnacky
Time: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram - @noahschnacky
MARCH 25
Brandy Clark
Time: 4 p.m.
What: Live performance and conversation series
Where: Instagram & Facebook
Dillon Carmichael
Time: 4 p.m.
What: Live performance taking requests on his show “Whatcha Want Wednesdays,”
Where: Instagram - @dilloncmusic
Everette
Time: 5 p.m.
What: Live, acoustic show.
Where: Instagram @ everetteofficial
MARCH 27
Brantley Gilbert
Time: 6 p.m.
What: Live performance and hangout
Where: Instagram - @brantleygilbert
MARCH 28
Noah Schnacky
Time: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram - @noahschnacky
MARCH 30
Brandy Clark
Time: 4 p.m.
What: Weekly book club
Where: Instagram & Facebook
APRIL 1
Brandy Clark
Time: 4 p.m.
What: Live performance and conversation series
Where: Instagram & Facebook
APRIL 3
Brantley Gilbert
Time: 6 p.m.
What: Live performance and hangout
Where: Instagram - @brantleygilbert