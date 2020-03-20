KMLE Social Shows Schedule!

Don't miss a show! A lot of your favorite country artists are doing virtual concerts and we want to make sure you don't miss out. Keep checking back for more updates!

MARCH 20

Terri Clark

Time: 12 p.m.

What: Live performance with a Q&A.

Where: Instagram - @terriclarkmusic

Brandon Lay

Time: 12:30 p.m.

What: Performance of fan voted covers

Where: Instagram - @brandonlaymusic

Tucker Beathard

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Instagram - @tuckerbeathard

John King

Time: 3 p.m.

What: Tunes from the tub

Where: How To Watch

Cole Swindell

Time: 3 p.m.

What: Live Q&A

Where: Instagram - @coleswindell

Lindsay Ell

Time: 4 p.m.

What: Celebrating her birthday with you and music.

Where: Instagram - @lindsayell

Tenille Arts

Time: 4 p.m.

What: Happy Hour Q&A and song requests

Where: Instagram - @tenillearts

William Michael Morgan

Time: 4:30 p.m.

What: Live performance and taking requests

Where: Instagram - @wmmorganmusic

Brantley Gilbert

Time: 5 p.m.

What: Live performance and hangout

Where: Instagram - @brantleygilbert

Neal McCoy

Time: 5 p.m.

What: Live performance

Where: Facebook

Niko Moon

Time: 5 p.m.

What: Playing a whole set for fans.

Where: Instagram - @nikomoon

Matt Stell with Special Guests Chris Bandi and Ray Fulcher

Time: 5:30 p.m.

What: The Everywhere but (Actually) on Tour Livestream

Where: Instagram - @mattstellmusic

Risky Jam: Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Taylor Lewan, HARDY

Time: 7 p.m.

What: Brought to you by Whiskey Jam, live performances

Where: Instagram - @whiskeyjam

Tyler Rich

Time: 7:30 p.m.

What: Live, intimate acoustic performance.

Where: Instagram - @tylerrich

MARCH 21

Payton Smith

Time: 1 p.m.

What: Romeo Entertainment Group Couch Concert series; Raising money for musicians & touring personnel.

Where: Instagram - @romeoentgroup

Saturday Night at the Opry Live on Circle

Time: 5 p.m.

What: Intimate performances at the Grand Ole Opry streamed live on Circle.

Where: Facebook and YouTube

Jameson Rodgers

Time: 5 p.m.

What: Livestream show

Where: Facebook

Randall King

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Facebook

MARCH 22

Tyler Rich

Time: 1:00 p.m.

What: Brunch-time fun and Q&A..

Where: Instagram - @tylerrich

Carly Pearce

Time: 2:00 p.m.

What: Her new album just dropped!

Where: Instagram - @carlypearce

Gabby Barrett

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Facebook & Instagram

MARCH 23

Stephanie Quayle

Time: 8 a.m.

What: A positive start to your day with host Stephanie Quayle and her stable of mini creatures including a mini donkey (Minnie Pearl) and a mini cow (Toby Keith).

Where: Facebook

Kylie Morgan

Time: 8:30 a.m.

What: YOGA with Kylie!

Where: Facebook

Abby Anderson

Time: 10 a.m.

What: Lunch with Abby

Where: Instagram - @abbyandersonmusic

Niko Moon

Time: 2 p.m.

What: Live performance from home

Where: Facebook

Garth Brooks

Time: 4 p.m.

What: Garth and Trisha will be taking requests for an hour in his Studio G Series.

Where: Facebook

Brandy Clark

Time: 4 p.m.

What: Weekly book club

Where: Instagram & Facebook

MARCH 24

Noah Schnacky

Time: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram - @noahschnacky

MARCH 25

Brandy Clark

Time: 4 p.m.

What: Live performance and conversation series

Where: Instagram & Facebook

Dillon Carmichael

Time: 4 p.m.

What: Live performance taking requests on his show “Whatcha Want Wednesdays,”

Where: Instagram - @dilloncmusic

Everette

Time: 5 p.m.

What: Live, acoustic show.

Where: Instagram @ everetteofficial

MARCH 27

Brantley Gilbert

Time: 6 p.m.

What: Live performance and hangout

Where: Instagram - @brantleygilbert

MARCH 28

Noah Schnacky

Time: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram - @noahschnacky

MARCH 30

Brandy Clark

Time: 4 p.m.

What: Weekly book club

Where: Instagram & Facebook

APRIL 1

Brandy Clark

Time: 4 p.m.

What: Live performance and conversation series

Where: Instagram & Facebook

APRIL 3

Brantley Gilbert

Time: 6 p.m.

What: Live performance and hangout

Where: Instagram - @brantleygilbert