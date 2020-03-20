KMLE Social Shows Schedule!

March 20, 2020
Social Shows
Don't miss a show! A lot of your favorite country artists are doing virtual concerts and we want to make sure you don't miss out. Keep checking back for more updates! 

MARCH 20

Terri Clark
Time: 12 p.m.
What: Live performance with a Q&A.
Where: Instagram - @terriclarkmusic

Brandon Lay
Time: 12:30 p.m.  
What: Performance of fan voted covers
Where: Instagram - @brandonlaymusic

Tucker Beathard 
Time: 12:30 p.m.  
Where: Instagram - @tuckerbeathard

John King
Time: 3 p.m.  
What: Tunes from the tub
Where: How To Watch

Cole Swindell
Time: 3 p.m.  
What: Live Q&A
Where: Instagram - @coleswindell

Lindsay Ell 
Time: 4 p.m.  
What: Celebrating her birthday with you and music. 
Where: Instagram - @lindsayell

Tenille Arts
Time: 4 p.m.  
What: Happy Hour Q&A and song requests 
Where: Instagram - @tenillearts

William Michael Morgan
Time: 4:30 p.m. 
What: Live performance and taking requests
Where: Instagram - @wmmorganmusic

Brantley Gilbert
Time: 5 p.m.
What: Live performance and hangout
Where: Instagram - @brantleygilbert

Neal McCoy 
Time: 5 p.m. 
What: Live performance
Where: Facebook

Niko Moon 
Time: 5 p.m. 
What: Playing a whole set for fans. 
Where: Instagram - @nikomoon

Matt Stell with Special Guests Chris Bandi and Ray Fulcher 

Time: 5:30 p.m.
What: The Everywhere but (Actually) on Tour Livestream 
Where: Instagram - @mattstellmusic

Risky Jam: Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Taylor Lewan, HARDY

Time: 7 p.m.
What: Brought to you by Whiskey Jam, live performances 
Where: Instagram - @whiskeyjam

Tyler Rich 
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
What: Live, intimate acoustic performance. 
Where: Instagram - @tylerrich

MARCH 21

Payton Smith
Time: 1 p.m. 
What: Romeo Entertainment Group Couch Concert series; Raising money for musicians & touring personnel.
Where: Instagram - @romeoentgroup

Saturday Night at the Opry Live on Circle 
Time: 5 p.m. 
What: Intimate performances at the Grand Ole Opry streamed live on Circle. 
Where: Facebook and YouTube

Jameson Rodgers
Time: 5 p.m. 
What: Livestream show
Where: Facebook

Randall King
Time: 6 p.m. 
Where: Facebook

MARCH 22

Tyler Rich 
Time: 1:00 p.m. 
What: Brunch-time fun and Q&A.. 
Where: Instagram - @tylerrich

Carly Pearce 
Time: 2:00 p.m. 
What: Her new album just dropped! 
Where: Instagram - @carlypearce

Gabby Barrett
Time: 5:30 p.m. 
Where: Facebook & Instagram

MARCH 23

Stephanie Quayle 
Time: 8 a.m.  
What: A positive start to your day with host Stephanie Quayle and her stable of mini creatures including a mini donkey (Minnie Pearl) and a mini cow (Toby Keith).
Where: Facebook 

Kylie Morgan
Time: 8:30 a.m.  
What: YOGA with Kylie!
Where: Facebook 

Abby Anderson
Time: 10 a.m.  
What: Lunch with Abby
Where: Instagram - @abbyandersonmusic

Niko Moon 
Time: 2 p.m. 
What: Live performance from home
Where: Facebook

Garth Brooks 
Time: 4 p.m.  
What: Garth and Trisha will be taking requests for an hour in his Studio G Series.
Where: Facebook 

Brandy Clark
Time: 4 p.m.  
What: Weekly book club
Where: Instagram & Facebook

MARCH 24

Noah Schnacky
Time: 3 p.m. 
Where: Instagram - @noahschnacky

MARCH 25

Brandy Clark
Time: 4 p.m.  
What: Live performance and conversation series
Where:  Instagram & Facebook

Dillon Carmichael 
Time: 4 p.m.  
What: Live performance taking requests on his show “Whatcha Want Wednesdays,” 
Where: Instagram - @dilloncmusic

Everette 
Time: 5 p.m. 
What: Live, acoustic show. 
Where: Instagram @ everetteofficial

MARCH 27

Brantley Gilbert
Time: 6 p.m. 
What: Live performance and hangout
Where: Instagram - @brantleygilbert

MARCH 28

Noah Schnacky
Time: 3 p.m. 
Where: Instagram - @noahschnacky

MARCH 30

Brandy Clark
Time: 4 p.m.  
What: Weekly book club
Where:  Instagram & Facebook

APRIL 1

Brandy Clark
Time: 4 p.m.  
What: Live performance and conversation series
Where:  Instagram & Facebook

APRIL 3

Brantley Gilbert
Time: 6 p.m. 
What: Live performance and hangout
Where: Instagram - @brantleygilbert

