Country Thunder Arizona is Postponed!

COUNTRY THUNDER MUSIC FESTIVALS

ARIZONA GOVERNOR ANNOUNCEMENT RESULTS IN COUNTRY THUNDER ARIZONA POSTPONEMENT AMID COVID–19 CONCERNS – FESTIVAL TO ANNOUNCE NEW DATES IN COMING WEEKS.

Country Thunder Music Festivals has had to make the difficult decision to postpone Country Thunder Arizona due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic. At this unprecedented time, everyone at Country Thunder Music Festivals remains concerned about our many loyal fans and hopes that everyone and their families stay safe through this crisis.

“We look forward to finalizing new dates and getting back to the desert later in the fall,” says Country Thunder CEO, Troy Vollhoffer. “The fans in Arizona have been with us from day-one and we are incredibly grateful for their support as we work through the logistics of rescheduling.

“A great festival begins and ends with fan safety, and the comfort of patrons who attend our events. It’s our mission to prove that good things will come to those who wait just a little longer.”

All ticketing and camping options will, of course, be honored for the rescheduled dates.