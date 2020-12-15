WalletHub announces Best Cities for Christmas in 2020

Looking for a boozy Christmas? The valley's the place to be!

WalletHub has shared the results of its latest study determining the Best Cities for Christmas in 2020, and while the valley wasn't able to crack the Top 50 (or even the Top 70) out of 100, five valley communities tied for second place in the Lowest Average Price of Wine category.

The 15 key factors in determining the cities offering the safest and most affordable Christmas during the pandemic included COVID-19 cases, the availability of Christmas traditions, and the city’s overall generosity. Gilbert came in at #71 overall, Phoenix was #78, Glendale and Chandler came in at #82 and #83, respectively, and Mesa was #85. Scottsdale placed at #88 in the 100 U.S. cities considered in the study.

Indianapolis, Indiana, had the lowest average price of wine in the survey, but Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, and Glendale, all tied for second place in that category.

