Tim McGraw recalls the Christmas that was a rite of passage into adulthood

For Tim McGraw, there was one Christmas in particular that served as a rite of passage into adulthood.

“I think one thing that I remember as a kid that was sort of a turning point for me growing up for me is - I grew up with my mom and my two sisters. I remember being, I don’t know, probably 11 years old or so and my mom asking me to put together a doll house for my sisters," he recalls in a statement from his label.

"And that was the first time that I actually got to participate and, like, be the man of the house with my mom and put together all the Christmas stuff for my sisters," he continues. "And that was sort of a big, graduating to a young man, in my eyes, thing for me.”

This Christmas, Tim and his wife Faith Hill are looking forward to having all three of their now-grown daughters under their roof for the holiday.