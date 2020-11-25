Tim McGraw leaves the Thanksgiving cooking to Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is a great cook, but during Thanksgiving, he stays out of the kitchen and gives his wife Faith Hill the space she needs to do things the way she wants them done.

“For Thanksgiving, I don’t cook," he shares in a statement from his label. "Faith does all the cooking for Thanksgiving."

And what's on the menu? "We have to have turkey, we have to have our stuffing and we have to have cornbread and peas, of course.”