Thomas Rhett hopes to remember to slow down in 2021

As a rising star in country music, prior to the standstill that the pandemic caused, Thomas Rhett was constantly on the go, and while 2020 was a crappy year, to put it mildly, he's determined to remember the important lessons he gleaned from it.

“You know, 2020 has definitely been hard in many ways, especially for a lot of different families who have either lost work or people that have been on the front lines working in hospitals, or teachers trying to teach three year olds how to learn their letters and their numbers," he shares in a statement from his label.

"But for us, I think 2020 has had several silver linings, and for me, I think I was going at such a rapid pace that 2020 definitely forced me to slow down," he continues.

"And so I hope I can take that mindset back into 2021.”