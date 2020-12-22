"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz shares her Christmas plans

Christmas is looking very different for a lot of us this year, including "This Is Us" star and Universal Music Nashville recording artist Chrissy Metz.

“You know, I’m really looking forward to keeping it low-key this Christmas," the actress who gives life to the character of Kate Pearson in the NBC drama says in a statement from her label. "While I miss my friends and my family, of course, dearly, as I won’t be traveling, I will have a much quieter Christmas, and we have to find the silver lining in whatever that it is has been given us.

"So, I have some books to catch up reading and I have some, hopefully, music to be writing and just keeping it really low-key.”

Meanwhile, Chrissy has recorded her own version of a classic Christmas song.

“‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ is one of my favorite Christmas songs ever, and one of my mom’s favorites," she continues. "I think it is my mom’s favorite, and we decided to make this version really special. It’s one of those versions, I think, that can sort of invoke sort of like a Christmas Vacation.

"I don’t know why, but that’s what I feel when I hear it because it’s kind of swanky and swaggy and really fun.”

"This Is Us" returns on January 5th.