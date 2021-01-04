Scottsdale is WalletHub's top city for keeping New Year's Resolutions

There's good news for people in Scottsdale who want to make changes - according to a new study from WalletHub - Scottsdale is the top city for keeping New Year's Resolutions!

In making their determinations, WalletHub considered the most common New Year's Resolutions, looking at over 50 key metrics in the 180 cities considered, including exercise opportunities to income growth to employment outlook.

Overall, Scottsale came in first in the study, thanks in large part to its successful outlook for school and work-related resolutions, as well as health-related resolutions. It earned high marks for the lowest percentage of adults who don't exercise, its high median annual income, and most parkland acres per capita.

In addition, Chandler came in 17th, Tempe: 19th, Gilbert: 25th, and Peoria: 41st. Phoenix came in at 44th, and Glendale 53rd, while Mesa was 55th.

Check out the full results here!