Sam Hunt shares his Christmas plans for this year

This holiday season, Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah are looking forward to safely celebrating with his family.

“This year for Christmas, my wife and I are gonna head down to Georgia to spend some time with my parents and brothers," he shares in a statement from his label. "We got to spend Thanksgiving with some of Hannah’s family, but I haven’t really seen my parents and brothers in a little while so we’re gonna go down, [and] I’m gonna try to take a little more time than I have these past couple of years over the break and try to make the most out of this last month of 2020.

"But I’m really looking forward to spending some time with my mom and dad, and this year I’ve tried to avoid going home as much as I would have in the past. So, I’m gonna quarantine with them for a couple weeks for Christmas and try to appreciate that time together and look forward to 2021.”