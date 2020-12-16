Runaway June's Naomi Cooke gets engaged

Best wishes are in order for Naomi Cooke of Runaway June, who announced her engagement to singer/songwriter/producer Martin Johnson yesterday.

"By the look of my nails, he surprised me!" Naomi noted on social media.

Among the artists to share their excitement with comments on the post were Naomi's bandmates Natalie Stovall and Jennifer Wayne, along with Carly Pearce, Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae, Rachel Wammack, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Tara Thompson, Ryan Follese, Cale Dodds, Seth Ennis, Nelly Joy of Gone West, Trea Smith, Elle King, Caroline Hobby, and others. Brett Young's wife Taylor Mills Young and Abby Smyers, wife of Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers also offered their congratulations.