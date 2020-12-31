No New Year's Resolutions for Mike Eli of the Eli Young Band

"That’s not something that I would be good at keeping."

December 31, 2020
Pepper
Mike Eli of the Eli Young Band

Photo: Jason Davis / Stringer / Getty Images

Country
When it comes to New Year's resolutions, Mike Eli of the Eli Young Band would rather not wait until January to start making changes.

“I guess I just don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions because I know that that’s not something that I would be good at keeping," he says in a statement from the band's label. "I think I’ve made some in the past, but I’m just not that kind of person.

"I think that if I decide I’m gonna change something about myself, I guess I just eventually find a good time to do it but never been big on New Year’s resolutions," he continues.

"Sure, I always want to lose weight after I gain weight, but I don’t know if I necessarily make that decision in January.”

Eli Young Band
