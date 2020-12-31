No New Year's Resolutions for Mike Eli of the Eli Young Band
"That’s not something that I would be good at keeping."
When it comes to New Year's resolutions, Mike Eli of the Eli Young Band would rather not wait until January to start making changes.
"I guess I just don't believe in New Year's resolutions because I know that that's not something that I would be good at keeping," he says in a statement from the band's label. "I think I've made some in the past, but I'm just not that kind of person.
"I think that if I decide I’m gonna change something about myself, I guess I just eventually find a good time to do it but never been big on New Year’s resolutions," he continues.
"Sure, I always want to lose weight after I gain weight, but I don’t know if I necessarily make that decision in January.”