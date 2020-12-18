Mike Eli of the Eli Young Band shares his hatred of Christmas shopping

When it comes to Christmas, Mike Eli of the Eli Young Band absolutely dreads holiday shopping.

“Christmas is one of those things that if someone wants a gift card, I’m all about it because I hate shopping," he admits in a statement from the band's label. "I want to be a thoughtful gift giver. I don’t enjoy doing it because I just don’t like to be in stores.

"Grocery shopping, that might as well be a punishment for me, taking me grocery shopping," he continues. "And my wife, she doesn’t like it either but she likes me to go with her. It’s brutal.

"So shopping in general - I’m not crazy about. I think that I’m better at buying gifts for other folks cause I do try to put some thought into it. So, I only give gift cards if that’s what they ask for.”