Maddie & Tae planning a safe Christmas with their families

Christmas is looking a little different this year, but Maddie & Tae still plan to make the most of it by safely visiting their families in Texas and Oklahoma.

“Plans for Christmas in quarantine this year for us, we’re gonna safely go down to Texas and probably stay for a little while and we are just gonna try to make it as normal as possible," says Maddie Font (formerly Marlow) in a statement from the duo's label.

“We’re gonna do the same – safely go to Oklahoma and be with our families safely," reports Tae Kerr (formerly Dye).

“Maybe we don’t get to see everyone, but whoever we get to see I’ll be so excited," continues Maddie. "We’re already talking about for our grandmas, of doing a little drive-by, something fun where we can like throw out presents. They can’t be fragile ‘cause that’ll be bad," she laughs.

“Like a real Santa Claus thing."