Lady A's Charles Kelley discusses "fruity" Halloween costumes

With Halloween almost here, what does Charles Kelley of Lady A want to dress up as?

“I wanna be a banana," he shares in a statement from the band's label. "I think there’s something so funny and understated about a banana. Especially when you’re 6’6” and like, your little head’s poppin’ through and you’re like, a banana.”

“Do they make ‘em your size?” his bandmate Dave Haywood ponders.

“I’ve been known to sew a thing or two,” replies Charles.

“Really random,” adds Hillary Scott.

“I know. I’ve always wanted just like something just kind of funny, like a banana or like an apple.”

Happy Halloween!