Justin Moore expects a chaotic Christmas Eve

In Justin Moore's house, there are four kids between the ages of 3 and 10. For most families, that dynamic means that Christmas morning is pretty chaotic. Not so for the Moores, though!

“We’re a family who, between my parents and our kids and us, we open gifts from each other on Christmas Eve," Justin explains in a statement from his label. "I know some do all on Christmas Day. We do those on Christmas Eve and then the only gifts that we open Christmas morning are from Santa, which is usually the biggest gift.

"You know Santa brings the biggest gifts, usually. And so, Christmas morning is usually Kate and I sittin’ and drinkin’ our coffee," he continues. "Mine usually has a lot of Bailey’s in it, because it’s just wreckage from the night before and that morning.”

Here's to wishing you and your family a peaceful Christmas!