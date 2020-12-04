Jon Pardi shares his Christmas plans

Christmas will look and feel very different for a lot of us this year, newlywed Jon Pardi included.

“This year for Christmas, I think it’s just gonna be chill, staying home, a couple friends over, you know, a couple of stragglers who doesn’t have a place to go, COVID-free, and cook a meal and just celebrate Christmas low-key,” he shares in a statement from his label.

The high coronavirus rates in his home state have him hesitant to travel this holiday season. “You can’t really do the big gatherings, and it doesn’t seem like California is going to be the best place to go visit,” he explains.

“So, I think we’re just gonna chill at the house and have Christmas.”