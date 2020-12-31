Jon Pardi looking forward to going "back" to 2019

December 31, 2020
Pepper
Jon Pardi

Like many of us, Jon Pardi is hopeful that 2021 will eventually mean a return to "normal."

“For 2021, I’m looking forward to some kind of medication/vaccine to help people, to make people immune to this virus that is ruining EVERYTHING!" he says in a statement from his label.

"So, I look forward to that and hopefully we’ll get that going and then we’ll be back to concerts and full capacity sports games and bars and honkytonks and…it looks like 2019," he continues.

"Remember 2019? That was awesome.”

