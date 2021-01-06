Jennifer Nettles reflects on "scandalous" Sugarland song, "Stuck Like Glue"

When Sugarland released "Stuck Like Glue more than ten years ago, it caused quite a stir - thanks to Jennifer Nettles' rapping in the song.

"Now country music has so embraced and incorporated rap, and at the time, it was scandalous to the extent that different radio programmers had edited out the rap piece," Jennifer shares in an interview with K-Frog. "And I was so offended by that, because, obviously, as a creator, as a musician, it's like, 'How can you just take it upon yourself to make the song how you want to?'

"All that is to say, I am thrilled that now country music, especially has been so expanded, and there's something for everybody within it now."

As far as the music she's listening to now? "I love Taylor Swift's latest, evermore," she asserts. "I think it's probably one of my favorite albums that she's written. It just has such a maturity to it that I really appreciate. She's had so many years as a songwriter to really hone in on her craft and has always been super-talented at it, and I just love to hear how she's expressing herself now in this album.

"I love Ben Rector," she continues. "I discovered him in 2019, and really fell in love with his work and what he's been doing. I love Cam's new record; I love Brandy Clark's new record; anything Brandi Carlile does is fantastic. There's so many wonderful artists who are out there right now that I'm loving."

Jennifer also promises that 2021 will see the release of new music from her - both as a solo artist and with Sugarland. Meanwhile, she's also a Celebrity Judge on a new competition reality show called "Go Big."

"It is definitely different from any other competition show in the sense that we have so many fantastic competition shows that are performing arts based - singing or dancing," she explains. "This is everything except singing or dancing, and to the extreme. So, extreme motorsports, extreme body manipulation, extreme animals, extreme trick-shots.

"Basically, if you take the Americana carnival side-show tradition and couple it with extreme sports, that is this show."

"Go Big" is hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer. Rounding out the panel of celebrity judges are Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, and Cody Rhodes.

"Go Big" premieres Thursday, January 7th at 9pm ET/PT.