Instagram shares the most popular Christmas cookies by state

December 17, 2020
Christmas cookies

Country

Instagram has shared the most popular Christmas cookies by state, and the results are rather confusing.

For example, peanut butter was named the fave in ten states, while chocolate chip was the favorite in only one state.

The metrics used in making these determinations are unclear, but do you agree with these results?

