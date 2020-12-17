Instagram shares the most popular Christmas cookies by state
December 17, 2020
Instagram has shared the most popular Christmas cookies by state, and the results are rather confusing.
For example, peanut butter was named the fave in ten states, while chocolate chip was the favorite in only one state.
The metrics used in making these determinations are unclear, but do you agree with these results?
Popular holiday cookies by state on Instagram --
Which ones stay and which ones go? -------- pic.twitter.com/SKKhOfSdbj— Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2020