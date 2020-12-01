HBO Max drops trailer for "My Gift: a Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood"

HBO Max has shared the official trailer for Carrie Underwood's new Christmas special, "My Gift: a Christmas Special with Carrie Underwood," which starts streaming on HBO Max this Thursday, December 3rd.

“For Christmas I feel like it was always about just us being together,” says Carrie in the trailer. “So, more than anything, I wanted to make this album ["My Gift"] full of so much love and so much heart, and we wanted to bring it to life in a visual way. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

In this Max Original, Carrie performs traditional favorites, along with original holiday tunes from her first-ever full-length Christmas album, "My Gift," which was released earlier this fall, including her original duet with John Legend, "Hallelujah."

The special also features a "behind-the-scenes" look at her recording of "Little Drummer Boy," featuring her five-year-old son, Isaiah.

Watch here: